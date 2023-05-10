William Blair Comments on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

NYSE MTW opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

