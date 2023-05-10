KeyCorp Comments on Paramount Global’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

PARA stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

