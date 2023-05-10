Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By William Blair

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,431,000 after purchasing an additional 637,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after purchasing an additional 575,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

