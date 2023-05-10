Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.44. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

