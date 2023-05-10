Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issued By Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Perdoceo Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.4 %

PRDO opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,590,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after buying an additional 258,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,620.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 941,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,484,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.