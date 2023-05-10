Personalis, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Personalis in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Personalis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 165.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Personalis Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $2.23 on Monday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 656,235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 192.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 462,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 304,309 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 279,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 263,211 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.