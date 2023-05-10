Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

