Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

RF stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 78,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,144,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

