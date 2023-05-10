Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Decreased by Analyst

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $128.81 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

