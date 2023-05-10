International Business Machines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 63,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,118 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,680,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

