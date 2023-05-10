Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
