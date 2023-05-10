TD Securities Boosts Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target to C$2.50

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thinkific Labs to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Thinkific Labs has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

