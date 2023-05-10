TD Securities Boosts Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target to C$2.50

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thinkific Labs to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Thinkific Labs Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Thinkific Labs has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.11.
About Thinkific Labs
Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thinkific Labs (THNCF)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.