TD Securities Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.04. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$21.59 and a 1 year high of C$37.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.7348033 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

