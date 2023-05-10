Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$28.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

WTE opened at C$29.04 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$21.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.7348033 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

