Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.68.

Five9 Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $2,409,180. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after buying an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,363,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

