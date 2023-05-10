National Bankshares Trims TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Target Price to C$13.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.05.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$12.27 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.753818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.