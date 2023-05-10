TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

TSE:TA opened at C$13.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.11. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.6943354 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

