Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

AXDX stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,988 shares of company stock worth $138,617 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $329,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 220,646 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 58,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

