Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.