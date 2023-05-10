HireQuest (HQI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect HireQuest to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 35.76%. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HireQuest Stock Down 0.1 %

HQI stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HireQuest by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It also offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

