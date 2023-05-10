Tapestry (TPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.70-$3.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.70-$3.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

