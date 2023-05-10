Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 211.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.
Acacia Research Price Performance
ACTG stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of Acacia Research
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on ACTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acacia Research (ACTG)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.