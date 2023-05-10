Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 211.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

ACTG stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

