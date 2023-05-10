IRIDEX (IRIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect IRIDEX to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. IRIDEX has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
