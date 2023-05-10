IRIDEX (IRIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect IRIDEX to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. IRIDEX has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About IRIDEX

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

