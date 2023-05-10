Holley (HLLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Holley has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLLY opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $280.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Holley by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 354,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Holley by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLLY. DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

