Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

