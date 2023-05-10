Kelly Services (KELYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $604.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Articles

