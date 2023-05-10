National Vision (EYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY23 guidance at $0.42 to $0.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.42-$0.60 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. National Vision has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,614,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in National Vision by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 159,001 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

