Flux Power (FLUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 77.93% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flux Power Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $50,281.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,411,896 shares in the company, valued at $28,809,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 17,775 shares of company stock worth $117,617 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Flux Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flux Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flux Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

