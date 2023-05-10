Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.00 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.