Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.00 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
