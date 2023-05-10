Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.37, but opened at $75.60. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 896,912 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,649.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 663,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 892,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

