StockNews.com Upgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to “Strong-Buy”

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $58,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at $774,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at $774,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock worth $208,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

