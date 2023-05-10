UBS Group Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $9.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPIC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Stock Down 0.8 %

TPI Composites stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 15.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.