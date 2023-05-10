T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 3.5 %

TTOO stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. State Street Corp grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

