Barclays Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $20.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.17. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 76.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $4,656,000.

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.