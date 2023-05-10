JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Neutral

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULCC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Frontier Group stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

