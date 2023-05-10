JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Neutral

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULCC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.
Frontier Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Frontier Group stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group
In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Frontier Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
