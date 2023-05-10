StockNews.com Upgrades United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) to Strong-Buy

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
NASDAQ:USLM opened at $162.96 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $927.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31.
In related news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
