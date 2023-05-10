StockNews.com Upgrades United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) to Strong-Buy

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $162.96 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $927.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31.

In related news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 358,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

