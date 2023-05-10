UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

UTStarcom stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

