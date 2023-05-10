Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

