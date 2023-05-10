Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

Shares of RCK stock opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rock Tech Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$223.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.72.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

