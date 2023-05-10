Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.
Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance
Shares of RCK stock opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rock Tech Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$223.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.72.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
