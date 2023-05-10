Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $17.24 on Monday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $232.57 million, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $49,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,298.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $45,657.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $49,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,298.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $238,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,748 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 325,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 119,160 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 68,444 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

