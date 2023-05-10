WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

WKME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

WalkMe Stock Performance

WalkMe stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $753.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in WalkMe by 46.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 744.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

