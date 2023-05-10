StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 7.2 %

XELB opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.