StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $9.74 on Monday. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $12,429,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 577.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 938,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Xperi by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

