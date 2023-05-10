Citigroup Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $148.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.89.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

