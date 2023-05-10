Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZEUS opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.90 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olympic Steel news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

