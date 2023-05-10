Getty Images (GETY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Getty Images has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE GETY opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 609,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,976 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Images by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GETY. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.