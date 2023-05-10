SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.40.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $153.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

