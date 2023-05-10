Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Algoma Central Stock Up 0.3 %

Algoma Central stock opened at C$15.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.81 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.26. The firm has a market cap of C$592.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

About Algoma Central

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

