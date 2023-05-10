William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $125.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

