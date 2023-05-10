Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprout Social in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Sprout Social’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,192.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,903.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,970. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

